Juno, a two-year-old Belgium Malinois, went from being scheduled for euthanasia to becoming the Culpeper Police Department’s newest K-9 officer.
Juno, who began working Wednesday, was housed at a Maryland animal shelter and unfit for adoption into a family because of training as a personal protection K-9. During what would have been his last week, Juno was adopted by a state trooper for training.
He later found a home with Audrey Estep of North Mountain Kennels and was donated to the police department.
Juno will partner with K-9 MPO David Cole, a pair who the release states “quickly bonded” upon meeting. They are now certified as a narcotic detection team by the American Society of Canine Trainers and assigned to the Patrol Division.
Culpeper Police Officer Julia Cole, David Cole’s husband, said via telephone that it was Police Chief Chris Jenkins’ hope of finding a rescue dog to serve as the department’s next K-9. He added thanks to Estep for the donation.
“He wanted to go that route and give some dog that could meet the needs of the job a second chance. And we were over the moon that we found all of that in Juno,” Julia Cole said.
She said Juno has “off the charts energy,” and he loves playing catch and enjoys a day at the lake when off-duty.
“He’s a very loving dog. We are being very careful about introducing him to other people just as a policy for our working dogs but our hope is that he will be somewhat more social than any other dog we’ve had in our agency,” she said.
Jenkins stated in the release that K-9s are “indispensable to police work and in keeping our community safe.” He added that the department has “high expectations” and “every confidence” in the partners.
When not working, Juno will be kenneled outside at the Coles home alongside recently retired K-9 Jackson, which the release states is “much to the pleasure of both dogs.”
