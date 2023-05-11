Kaine: "Long COVID is real." Lawmakers, physicians discuss care, research

A Congressional briefing Thursday hosted by UVA Health explored the current state of long COVID via proposed legislation, federally funded research and policies to advance care.
Called, "The New Normal: Improving Care for Patients with Long COVID," UVA Medical Center Chief Executive Officer and Moderator Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA welcomed U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who discussed how long COVID has affected them personally or others throughout the country.
“This is such an important topic,” Kaine said. “We have so much more to do and so much farther to go.”
Kaine described contracting a “non-standard” case of COVID-19 in March 2020. He didn’t experience typical symptoms of the virus such as cough, fever or loss of taste/smell, but was “hit by a blizzard of allergic reactions” like pink eye, skin rashes and a constant nerve tingling sensation all over his body. In fact, Kaine didn’t even know he had COVID-19 until he gave it to his wife, who experienced traditional but mild symptoms.
“In a week, we were feeling great except for the nerve tingling, which switched on like a light switch and has never gone away," he said.
Kaine described the sensation as feeling like his nerve endings had been dipped in Alka-Seltzer.
“It definitely taught me long COVID is real,” he continued.
Kaine and Beyer are working in conjunction with lawmakers from around the country to pass bipartisan legislation to better address the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday marked the expiration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s (HHS) federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19. Former HHS Secretary Alex Azar first declared the emergency on January 31, 2020.
“When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with force and urgency to save lives and livelihoods, taking actions that were made possible by the Public Health Emergency declaration, which opened the door to a wealth of additional tools and flexibilities,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement Thursday. “More than three years later, I’m proud to know that our nation has reached a point where we can move beyond the emergency stage of COVID-19 and the corresponding PHE declaration.”
Long COVID patient Mattie Smith, spoke during the briefing, recounted her struggle to get answers after her COVID-19 symptoms lingered and even got worse.
Smith, who works as a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) program caregiver, began to feel chest pain and shortness of breath in September 2020. She visited her primary care physician, who told her she had a heart condition.
“Being on the other side, actually being the patient, has certainly given me a different perspective,” she said.
However, three days after the visit, her symptoms were getting worse. She returned to the office where she underwent cardiac testing, revealing she did not have a heart condition. Her PCP, she continued, deduced she must simply be experiencing anxiety and panic attacks, however, that night, Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Smith described being incredibly sick during active infection but never being hospitalized. After completing quarantine, she returned to work only for the chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath and brain fog to persist for weeks and even months.
“I started to feel like maybe something wasn’t quite right,” she said. “That I should be feeling better and I wasn’t.”
Smith described feeling like she had no hope, feeling frustrated and even depressed. She sought treatment at an emergency room when her chest pain and shortness of breath became severe. She recalled feeling scared she may have had a pulmonary embolism, a condition where arteries in the lungs become blocked by blood clots. She felt, though, the staff did not take her condition seriously, so she signed an AMA discharge form (against medical advice) and left.
It was only when Smith underwent blood tests with her PCP did she receive some relief to her quest for answers. She was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune thyroid disease, and sent to an endocrinologist three hours away from her home.
“He was the first person who really took me seriously and was actually able to help me,” She said.
Smith’s endocrinologist explained her thyroid condition must have been dormant in her body and contracting COVID-19 activated it. Smith now takes medication and her symptoms have improved.
After experiencing his nerve issues, Kaine visited a neurologist who told him a lot of viruses have post-viral neurological consequences as well as others.
“I decided to talk about it (long COVID) because I was running into so many (people) and they’re not being believed,” Kaine said. “They even feel stigmatized if they share that they have an energy deprivation or worried about whether they can stay at a job if they experience heart palpitations or some of the other symptoms of long COVID.”
“The folks dealing with long COVID need to know there are policy makers who are sitting on key committees like the Health Committee, who not just hear them but believe them because we're going through it too,” Kaine continued.
Featured physicians took turns sharing their insights into research and policies to advance care for patients with long COVID.
National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Associate Director and National Institutes of Health Division of Clinical Research Director Clinton Wright, MD, MS, FAAN, FAHA spoke about the RECOVER initiative, which was created by the National Institutes of Health to learn about the long-term effects of COVID.
According to their website, “The RECOVER Initiative brings together patients, caregivers, clinicians, community leaders, and scientists from across the nation to understand, prevent, and treat Long COVID.”
Wright described some of the adult cohort interim results during the briefing. Notable findings include the identification of 33 symptoms significantly more likely to be present in infected individuals at six months after the index date.
Other featured speakers included Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Director Robert Otto Valdez, PhD, MHSA, UVA Health Long COVID Clinic Associate Professor for Pulmonary and Clinical Care Kyle Enfield, MD, MS, FSHEA, FCCM and UVA Health Long COVID Clinic Pediatrician and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Ina Stephens, MD.
