Two familiar faces will rejoin their colleagues on Culpeper Town Council seats come January, according to unofficial vote totals on Nov. 8.
With seven of eight precincts reporting on Election Night, Erick Kalenga was the highest vote-getter by earning 2,655 (39.73%) votes. Coming in second was Pranas Rimeikis with 1,963 (29.38% votes. Brian Brumfield-Horner came in last with 1,929 (28.87%) votes.
The three men were running for two vacant positions on the council, which expire in December 2023.
The town council welcomed Kalenga to the council to temporarily fill one of the vacant seats in December 2021.
Rimeikis previously served on the town council before losing his bid for reelection in November 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.