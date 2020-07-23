Kamphuis earns DAR Youth Citizenship Award

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Culpeper Minute Men Chapter had Principal Mike Owings present the Youth Citizenship Award at the 8th grade graduation ceremony at Culpeper Christian School on June 12. The recipient of the DAR award is Madison Marie Kamphuis, daughter of Jason and Meghann Van Wingerden Kamphuis of Stevensburg. Madison's younger brother, James, is also pictured. The Youth Citizenship award is given to students in grades five through eleven who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.
