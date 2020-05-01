Kash Imprints helping businesses, nonprofits through fundraiser

Kash Imprints in Culpeper is helping out fellow businesses, and nonprofits as well, through a T-shirt fundraiser.
The month-old campaign, where Kash will sell a business or nonprofit’s T-shirt for $20, and give back $10, has signed up 75 area organizations and raised more than $15,000, according to co-owner Sophie Hudson.
“At the time this whole situation started we were doing usual business and then this happened,” she said of the Coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered many restaurants and other businesses because of a state-mandated lockdown. Many businesses still open are seeing decreased traffic.
“It was like, ‘what are we doing to do?’” Hudson said about herself and Kash co-owner Kat Abella.
“I’ve been wanting to put together some sort of community fundraiser, basically get other people involved and figure out something that we could do to help,” Hudson said. “It was trying to tell people, ‘hey, we’re here and we want to help.’ When this first happened, everyone was just bombarded with information; it was really hard to get your message through.
“When it happened, I was like ‘what are we going to do? What are all these businesses going to do?” she said. “We just wanted to figure out something that we could all work together and help each other. So, that’s the idea.”
A search for answers came by looking to others in the printing industry.
“I was looking to my peers in my industry and a company had started this program … they started this [fundraising] model. ‘That’s it, that’s it right there, that’s exactly what we need to be doing.
After coming up with the first of many logos, Kash promoted the idea to fellow businesses and nonprofits.
“People just got on board so quickly,” Hudson said. “Right now, today, we have about 75 participants and we’ve raised just over $15,000, and that’s basically in a month.
The business is also helping with a separate fundraiser for wine-related industries from the Napa Valley to South Africa.
“Now we have an international food and beverage fundraiser happening. It’s the same model,” Hudson said. “Participants can join at no cost to them. They advertise their shirts, we print it and that’s essentially it.
The $10 from each sale are going to a variety of causes. “People can use the funds for whatever they wish,” Hudson said. “Some people are using to help pay for their staffs and overhead, other people are taking those funds and donating them back to a nonprofit.
“We had a lady call last week and order 120 across four businesses or nonprofits,” Hudson said. “The reason was is they’re buying them for their volunteers who are helping them. That goes full circle and that’s really cool.”
In the meantime, Kash Imprints continue fill regular orders and even printing logos on mask fabric.
“We’re still doing regular business, but this is definitely has been extremely popular,” Hudson said. “A lot of these downtown businesses are participating. We have real estate businesses participating.
“The reason why it works is because it’s about community and everybody working together,” she said.
For more information and to view sample designs and T-shirts, visit https://hereforgoodcpep.itemorder.com/sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.