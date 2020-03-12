Kash making imprint on Culpeper community

A local Culpeper business is making an imprint.
Kash Imprints, located at 509 South Main Street, has expanded in the last few months — adding a new T-shirt printer and additional display space.
Owner Sophie Hudson said the demand for T-shirts increased so much over the past few months that it made sense to upgrade to a more automated machine. Now Kash Imprints can churn out 1,000 shirts per hour. With the new machinery, they needed additional space. Earlier this year they expanded to the space that used to belong to New Dimension Comics and Gaming — which moved to the other side of the building.
“Our equipment needed upgrading, and we needed space to put something,” Hudson said. “We needed something bigger, our order size has been increasing. Being able to keep up with that demand is important.”
Printer and co-owner Kat Abella said it’s the same quality customers have become accustomed to, just with additional perks such as up to eight colors on a shirt.
“The quality will be crisper and more consistent,” Abella said.
Hudson said the four tons of equipment took a lot of community help as Ron Feather with DSI and Dos Allen with the State Climb helped bring it in through a new garage door installed in the building.
The previous method was very physical, putting ink in the machine and then hand pressing it down. Now, the new machine is fully automated making a more consistent product. Now there are 10 slots for shirts to put on. A design is programmed in a computer and the machine takes off, spraying the ink on the shirt and curing it as it then distributed for sorting and folding.
“It cures the shirt and it makes sure the ink doesn’t crack, doesn’t wear off,” Hudson said. “One of the first multi color jobs we did on this was for Baby Jim’s Snack Bar.”
Demand for T-shirts have increased, especially during the months where groups are hosting outdoor activities, such as 5Ks.
“We’ll see the difference during our peak season,” Hudson said. “From August on from last year we saw an increase in average shirt per order. We were at the point we needed a machine to keep up with it.”
An average shirt order is between 80 to 120 pieces but many of the 5K races can go as high as 400 shirts or more.
“We want to keep doing the consistency and quality that people are used to,” Hudson said. “We can now reach a broader section of clients. For me, satisfaction and making sure our customers are happy and are getting the best quality product they can is the most important thing. Having something like this means we can continue giving people that one-on-one service they’re used to.”
It’s Kash Imprints’ attention to detail and innovation that keeps customers coming back. While based in Culpeper, Hudson and Abella see business from all over the nation. One business in California saw a design that Kash Imprints did for the Inn at Little Washington and wanted to emulate it.
“It’s having a project you’ve executed well and having someone see it and what to replicate it,” Hudson said.
Having been in business since 2007, Kash Imprints does more than just shirts. The company offers a full line of promotional materials - banners, sunglasses, pens, pins and more. Hudson said the interpersonal relationships she has created over the years are important - noting that many of the orders keep her up at night as she wants to make them as perfect as possible.
The commitment to the community will also be highlighted in their new program Kash for Causes, which will help give back to local charities.
“When someone walks through the door, it’s helping people realize their potential,” Hudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.