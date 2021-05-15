School Board Chairman Marshall Keene has announced that he will not seek re-election to a second term and has instead accepted a position with a conservative political action committee.
Keene has been appointed as unit committee services coordinator with The Virginia Project political action committee and will serve as liaison to the Republican Party of Virginia's unit chairs.
He will also continue in his roles as a sheriff's office investigator and chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
Keene was elected to his four-year school board term in 2017 and the seat is up for grabs in the November election.
Keene said the decision to not seek re-election was reached primarily because he "accomplished what I wanted to accomplish" and fulfilled campaign promises including shortened bus rides and arming security officers. Another major accomplishment of the last four years he cited was the incoming career and technical education school set to open in the fall.
While the coronavirus pandemic was the primary challenge of his term, Keene said the school board's handling of such a challenging situation was another major accomplishment.
"I stood fast in what I believed and listened to my constituents about keeping our schools open and I pushed for that the entire summer last year and it came to fruition," he said.
Keene said he is honored the school board expressed confidence in him as he was chosen to serve as chairman this year. He added that the school system is in good hands with the leadership capabilities of Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads.
While one candidate has announced intentions to run for his seat, Keene said he is announcing his decision to give other conservative candidates time to launch campaigns.
Keene, who was unsuccessful in a special election for the Culpeper County Circuit Court clerkship, said that race made him realize he did not need to have "too many irons in the fire." He also wishes to focus more attention on his daughter Kaylee, who will be a junior next year.
The role with The Virginia Project, he said, ties into his position as the local GOP committee's chairman and "it combines my efforts into one place."
Although he intends to move on from the school board, Keene said he is not done in the political arena.
"I'll always be a proponent of our youth and our students. I'll always push for conservatism on the school board and I will continue to be that voice in this new position with the political action committee and as my role as the Republican party chairman in Culpeper to ensure that we keep our public schools in Culpeper as conservative as possible," he said.
