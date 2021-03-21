The process of feeding students at school is usually easy - they go to the cafeteria, stand in line and then eat. That all changed last March when schools closed and virtual classes began. Despite all of the unknowns at that time, Food Services Director Greg Beamer explained one thing his department knew was “we still had to feed kids.”
Since students could not be fed through computer screens, his staff launched into action and initiated a “grab-and-go” meals distribution system a couple of days after the shutdown. From 10:30 a.m.-noon at six schools, a food services worker mans the grab-and-go station rain or shine. Parents pull up, grab the bagged meals and are on their way.
Krystal Howell, the child nutrition food service employee who distributes meals at Culpeper County Middle School, has enjoyed getting to know parents and chatting with kids who tag along for the pick-up.
“There’s a few that count on us that I see every single day. They count on us and they always say ‘thank you so much for being out here,’” Howell said. “I absolutely love it...just to see them and talk to them.”
While less students actually need meals, Beamer said distributing the food is more challenging than ever as “we’re serving meals inside the building, we’re serving meals outside the building and we also have a Wednesday delivery for families that can’t get to us.”
Lunch for in-person learners has also altered, with changes depending on the schools’ capabilities. Students eat in classrooms at the middle school, which Principal Jesse Blackburn joked is a welcomed change in the administrative office neighboring the cafeteria, as the decibel levels are off the charts during lunch hours.
Beamer said he hopes a normal schedule returns because “we can do a better job of feeding nutritious meals if they come to us.” Having to bag up meals presents limitations on the amount of hot entrees offered, an obstacle that was also conquered by keeping a food warmer outside two days a week at certain schools.
He added that it does not matter how next school year unfolds because “we will feed the kids one way or the other no matter what is put in front of us.”
“That is our job, to make sure they get a nutritious meal,” Beamer said.
For the school division’s efforts, the No Kid Hungry organization recently recognized Beamer as a Schools Meals Hero. In presenting the award, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads noted that Beamer “doesn’t seek attention, doesn’t seek the credit but my golly this guy does a great job and we really appreciate him.”
Beamer said his entire staff, principals and administration should all be labeled heroes because “it takes all of us to get it done.”
“Whatever it took to get it done, that’s what we did. And the only way it got done is with the dedicated staff that I’ve got,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.