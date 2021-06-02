Placing the “fun” in fundraising, the Culpeper Young Professionals recently hosted its first charity kickball tournament on the Lenn Park baseball fields.
The tournament was one of several Young Professionals charitable events of the year, proceeds from which are being donated to The Groundwork Project, which is a joint venture between Rappahannock Goodwill Industries and Verdun Adventure Bound that serves as a career readiness program for those aged 16-24 with life circumstances rendering it difficult to find employment.
While Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Amy Frazier said the Young Professionals hoped to raise more than the $150 collected, the tournament went well for an inaugural event during which everyone had a great time and excitement was built for what will be an annual occurrence. More will be added to the total raised as Kona Ice and Burnt Ends BBQ food trucks were stationed nearby and will donate a portion of their sales.
Members of The Money Mafia team did not even know a kickball tournament was set to take place. In a fortuitous stroke of luck, however, a team member happened to be at Lenn Park that morning and summoned his comrades to take the field. The Money Mafia, which plays in a local kickball league, harnessed its experience and proved to be no match for its competition. The team breezed through the double-elimination tournament undefeated and happily accepted a $250 award after taking down the Ardent Mills Grinders in the championship.
Money Mafia player Justin Werner said he and his teammates “loved and enjoyed our time being out there” and he hopes to see the event grow in the future.
