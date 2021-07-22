The Museum of Culpeper History resumed children’s programming despite the stormy weather on July 14. The museum’s new monthly program, Hands on History was full to capacity for its first session and participating children went away with beautifully crafted dinosaur track “fossils” of clay.
“I was amazed by how much the kids already knew about dinosaurs coming in,” said Education Coordinator Helen Thompson. “Many really convincing dinosaur tracks were made this past Wednesday. I can’t wait to see what creative things the kids will make in the coming months.”
The series, targeted at ages 2-5, will be held monthly on second Wednesdays. Each month will feature a different craft inspired by local history. The museum will be adding a session for ages 6-11 on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Sessions start at 4 p.m.
The full schedule program dates and craft activities for each session will be listed on the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.com. The next session set for Aug.11 will involve crafting stickers to highlight local historic homes and people.
To see the upcoming months craft, check the Museum of Culpeper History website or Facebook page.
The museum continues to follow COVID-19 masking, cleaning and social distancing protocols for children’s programs. Participating children and their families are requested to mask up during the program.
