King's Light Christian Academy to launch in the fall
By Josh Gully
Having homeschool their two children forever, Teresa and Jason Murnock realized it would grow more difficult during the high school years. But there are no local options for a private Christian high school education that she said would keep them in a “God-honoring educational environment.”
So, they decided to create that option and became the founders of King’s Light Christian Academy, which will open in the fall after the coronavirus delayed the school’s establishment by hindering networking and fundraising opportunities.
In what Teresa Murnock described as a “soft launch” in the fall, the school will offer ninth and tenth grades during its first year at New Salem Baptist Church. The school has six potential sophomores and five potential freshmen with room to grow. Murnock is the acting administrator while the school’s board includes New Salem Baptist Church Pastor Michael Dodson, his wife Liesa and Aniscia Bellusci.
Over the next two years, the school plans to become accredited while adding eleventh and twelfth grades.
King’s Light Christian Academy will be a blend of traditional learning and homeschooling, having joined the University Model Schools International organization of which Covenant Christian Academy in Warrenton is also a member.
“It was an organization that was derived from homeschooling families needing something more structured because we see the beauty of having someone scholastically trained to get in front of our kids while we’re continuing to nurture them, walk beside them and encourage them,” Murnock said.
She explained the goal of this model is to create self-motivated and Christ-honoring adults while parents serve as the “coach-encourager” helping to steer students “to go and shine wherever the Lord leads them.”
Students would be on campus Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the New Salem Baptist Church and off-campus Tuesday and Thursday, which Murnock explained will teach students property time management while still having their parents’ oversight for encouragement, guidance and spiritual development.
The school will offer multiple tracks - honors, career and technical and AP - to best fit each student’s needs and will offer five core courses including math, science, English, history/geography and Bible. Electives will include Spanish, Fine Arts and PE. The school is also purchasing a license for Ignitia Virtual Academy’s curriculum, which provides online courses with IVA teacher access for subjects that cannot be provided through the school.
Having used that online curriculum for years, Murnock noted that her daughter did not miss a beat during the coronavirus pandemic while many students “lost a school year.”
“I really feel like God has laid this curriculum in our path because he knew we were going to do this school for him and we were going to start with this curriculum - where if anything comes down the pike, our kids will not get lost,” she said.
Murnock added that the curriculum was chosen because it incorporates the idea that “the revelation of God is apparent in everything.”
“We keep a biblical worldview. We’re a Christian school, we’re going to honor God and we’re going to show the kids how God is very intentional in every subject,” she said.
Full-time Tuition will be $5,000 - with options for a 3% discount for families meeting certain criteria - while additional online classes are $250 per course. To gain access to online courses, a student must take 3 core courses, one of which must be Bible. Part-time students pay $1,000 per teacher-instructed course.
