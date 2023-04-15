KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR: Andrew DeNicola

Get to know Culpeper's community members more with Know Your Neighbor, a short question and answer series. Have someone you think should be featured? Email maria@culpepertimes.com.
Name - Andrew DeNicola
Age - 39
Home town - Locust Grove
Work town - Culpeper
Education - Master's of Library Science
Job and Title - Adult Services Librarian & Outreach Coordinator
Civic and/or church involvement - One of my favorite parts of my job here at Culpeper County Library is outreach - meeting community partners, non-profit organizations, and civic groups to see how the Library can be a part of their growth in helping the public have life-long growth.
How would you best describe the county? Culpeper County is a growing and prosperous community with strong roots connecting the people who live here, the people who want to live here, and the drive to keep us successful.
What would you change about Culpeper? Transportation needs. As Culpeper County's population continues to grow, the need for transportation between the town of Culpeper to the County districts has huge potential in providing equity of access.
What do you do for fun? I love to watch science fiction, fantasy, comedy, cartoons, and comic-book related movies. I'm growing my skills doing woodworking. And any chance I get, I love to play catch with my children (I love baseball!)
What will Culpeper be like in 10 years? Culpeper County is growing - one of the fastest growing communities in Culpeper. In 10 years I would expect that with the population growth that we start to see influences from around the region even more but with the grounding in local Culpeper history and culture.
How have you seen library services in Culpeper change in the last 5 years? It is hard to describe what has happened in the past 5 years without thinking about how the pandemic has shaped us. We had already begun exploring how reaching people where they are in the digital world - this included streaming video of our events on our YouTube channel. Now that we've come out of it, we're really realizing how he Library is reshaping itself within community as a continued place of entertainment and life-long learning rather than "just books."
What's the most challenging aspect facing libraries in an increasingly digital world? There is so much digital content out there, where does one begin when seeking out information? How can our digital content meet the needs of our patrons? Libraries must continue to be meet people where they are: many times on the internet. Public libraries can act as your search engine to get to the right, free information the first time. Using a library card as the key, many of the resources can be accessed right at our fingertips. The challenge is making it a habit to visit Library or website and see it as an information destination.
How does your work in Young Professionals better the community? The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals has continued in the tradition of building strong connections within the community. Each year we bring awareness to a non-profit organization that demonstrates a civic need impacting Culpeper County such as Career Partners, Food Closet, Groundwork Project, SAFE, and this year's selection of Mom2Mom. The pattern or cycle of how growing our youth and families will in turn keep the community healthy through those young peoples becoming the professionals themselves. We can do this through ensuring the organization is healthy and active to support the people they serve, by building our network of community partners, by performing charitable work, and by just being around like-minded professional individuals who just so happen to be under 40 years old.
