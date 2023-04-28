KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR: Greg Sargent

Get to know Culpeper's community members more with Know Your Neighbor, a short question and answer series. Have someone you think should be featured? Email maria@culpepertimes.com.
Name - Greg Sargent
Age - 44
Home town - Manassas
Work town - Culpeper
Education - Germanna, McGuffy Academy, Rappahannock Criminal Justice Academy
Job and Title - Culpeper County Director of Animal Services
Civic and/or church involvement - Zion Baptist Church
How would you best describe the county? Energetic and growing but still retaining its small town charm.
What would you change about Culpeper? Not so much a desire for change but rather a hope that as we continue to grow, we will still keep the feel of a close knit community that is welcoming to all.
What do you do for fun? As a father of three, my free time revolves around my children's dance classes and softball games and I enjoy every moment of it!
What will Culpeper be like in 10 years? I like the direction we are heading in as a county. I expect that in a decade's time, we will be continuing to flourish as a wonderful place to live and work.
What is the most rewarding part about working with the county's animals? Bringing animals back to good health and finding them a new loving and forever home is incredibly rewarding.
What's the most challenging aspect facing animal control in the county? As a small agency, we as animal control officers have to have the ability to work independently as well as a team. This can lead to instances where an officer must be able to complete the call for service with a minimum of assistance. This can be difficult, but we are up for the challenge.
What is an animal experience you'll never forget? Entering through the window of a garage while assisting in the execution of a search warrant and being greeted by a very menacing looking pitbull terrier, who proceeded to try and jump into my arms and lick my face!
