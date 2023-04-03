KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR: Reta Smith

Get to know Culpeper's community members more with Know Your Neighbor, a short question and answer series. Have someone you think should be featured? Email maria@culpepertimes.com.
Name - Reta Smith
Age - 57
Home town - Manassas
Work town - Culpeper
Education - Some college
Job and Title - SERVPRO of Culpeper and Fauquier Counties/ Sales and Marketing/ Business Development
Civic and/or church involvement - SAFE/ Board of Directors and volunteer/ Lions Club/ volunteer/ Culpeper Chamber of Commerce/ Board of Directors and volunteer/ RAPP Cats/ volunteer/ foster
How would you best describe the county? A wonderful place to live, surrounded by gorgeous views, great community and a classic “home town” feel.
What would you change about Culpeper? Services to seniors/medical and prescriptions/ education for the children about drug use and abuse/ affordable internet
What do you do for fun? I enjoy camping/hiking/ visiting wineries/ and hanging out with my dog Winston
What will Culpeper be like in 10 years? Hopefully exactly as it is now but able to handle growth and have adequate and affordable housing for everyone.
How does your service on Services to Abused Families, Inc.'s (SAFE) Board of Directors positively impact the community? By raising awareness about domestic abuse and sexual violence, participating in events in the community gets SAFE recognition and lets anyone who needs help know they can come to SAFE and receive the assistance they need.
How big of an impact do Culpeper Business Woman have on Culpeper's marketplace? Culpeper Business Women is a diverse group of women from multiple business backgrounds whose mission is to support one another, contribute to community groups and events, raise awareness for SAFE, Girls on the Run, and Mom2Mom to name a few.
As a new member of the Membership/Marketing Committee for the Chamber of Commerce, how do you plan to be instrumental in boosting membership? I will explain the benefits of membership, how the Chamber can help you in many different ways and the networking events are a great way to meet members of our community. By being a member of the Chamber there are many resources that are available and helpful.
