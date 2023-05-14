KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR: Tish Smyth

Get to know Culpeper's community members more with Know Your Neighbor, a short question and answer series. Have someone you think should be featured? Email maria@culpepertimes.com.
Name - Tish Smyth
Age - 68
Home town - Culpeper, VA
Work town - Warrenton, VA
Education - BA Music Education
Job and Title - REALTOR, Licensed Salesperson in the Commonwealth of Virginia
Civic and/or church involvement - CRI, Reformation Lutheran Church, GPR (Greater Piedmont REALTORS)
How would you best describe the county? I love living in the Piedmont Area of Virginia, Culpeper offers our citizens parks, local businesses to support, as well as several great local restaurants. We also have many restaurant chains including "Chick-Full-A" (according to my grandson).
What would you change about Culpeper? Get high speed internet throughout the county and improve cell service in the county.
What do you do for fun? Play piano, sew, read books, spend time with family, especially my grandson, Xavi, and granddaughter, Fallon.
What will Culpeper be like in 10 years? Culpeper will continue to grow within the town as it is a great place for families. Schools will improve to support the many people who are choosing to live in our community. The county will hold onto the rural setting that is enjoyed.
How did your work as CRI's board president impact Culpeper's downtown? I started in the position of president in 2018, which has been in the past a 1-2 year position. As COVD hit, I was asked to stay on because we could not change leadership during a time where our merchants were facing closed doors. The leadership of CRI became creative in raising funds, applying for grants, and informing our local merchants of the CDC requirements. Our downtown did not lose one business during COVID, in fact, we opened a couple new businesses. I continued through 2022 as president, I loved representing our community as a leader. Culpeper is a beautiful town and you will always see me strolling between the many stores, restaurants and in the warm months our farmers market.
What in your previous career in teaching prepared you for your current career in selling real estate? I enjoy people and prepare my clients just as I taught my students. In teaching, I had to prepare lesson plans and after each class notate where I finished. I prepare my clients for a purchase by starting with a spread sheet explaining the steps in the buying or selling process. I then walk them through the process, answering questions. As I stated in my classroom, the only dumb question is the unasked question, so always ask me questions. I do this process everyday, buyers and sellers do this maybe once every 5 years. Each year the process has a change. So it is important that I hold their hand through the process.
Where do you see Culpeper's housing market in the next five years? Buying and selling homes is cyclical. Statistics in the past show we have 7 years of a rise in home sales and prices, then 7 years of slowing down. At this time, we are at the end of the rise in prices, inventory is 1.5 months. I believe that we are going to hold our prices where they are with little reduction but expecting homes to be on the market a little longer than in the past couple years. There are always people that want to buy or sell. The market will move from a seller's market to a buyer's market where the buyer will have more choices and be able to negotiate with the seller. With our proximity to Washington D.C., I believe we will have a steady market. I pray that we never see 2008 again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.