KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR: Zann Nelson

Name: Zann Nelson
Age: 74
Home town: Culpeper
Work town: Culpeper
Education: Undergrad degree in Peace and Conflict Studies UNCG and Grad Certificate in Nonprofit Management Georgetown U
Job and Title: President of History Quest and Right the Record; Researcher/writer
Civic and/or church involvement: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council with Chamber of Commerce
How would you best describe the county? A rural community with a charming flair in the town and becoming more inclusive!
What would you change about Culpeper? Encourage the community to be more open minded and willing to examine new ideas.
What do you do for fun? Explore back roads, new places and historic stories.
What will Culpeper be like in 10 years? If we do not agree to preserve our uniqueness and embrace all our history we will lose our sense of community.
What motivated you to pursue righting the record in Culpeper? There is so much fascinating history that has remained untold.
What are some of the most important works the Culpeper Chapter of the African American Heritage Alliance has done as of late? Partnering with Right the Record and the Town of Culpeper to place plaques on certain buildings in town and developing a page on the tourism website where the untold stories can be accessed.
What is on the horizon for your continued work in Culpeper? More stories shared AND playing a role in memorializing the African American US Veterans of the Civil War and all other wars where their presence has remained unrecognized.
