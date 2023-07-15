LaGraffe appointed to governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed Friday Encompass Community Supports (formerly known as Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services) Executive Director Jim LaGraffe to his Substance Abuse Services Council as part of key administration and board appointments.
"I am thankful for these appointees' service to our Commonwealth as we continue to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family," Youngkin said. "Their critical work will provide essential help as we move into my administration's day two agenda."
“It is an honor to be appointed by our Governor to this position," LaGraffe said. "I am very hopeful that I can be of value in continuing to advance needed supports to individuals of our community who need assistance recovering from substance use."
