Lake Culpeper Adventures opening Monday

The Lake Culpeper Adventures located at The Ole Country Store will open at 7 a.m. on May 22.
Lake Culpeper Adventures is a recreational kayak, stand up paddle board, canoe and paddle boat rental facility open to the public for enjoying Lake Culpeper.
Spring and summer operating hours for Lake Culpeper Adventures are Monday through Saturday 7-7 p.m. and 10-7 p.m. on Sundays, weather permitting.
The park was previously called Lake Pelham Adventures.
For more information please visit the website at www.culpeperva.gov.
