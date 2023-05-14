Latin Festival celebrated in Culpeper

There was plenty of food, music and culture to go around during Culpeper’s Latin Festival on May 7.
Presiding in the parking lot of the Culpeper Town Square, the event set out to showcase the rich Latin culture in the Culpeper community. Both admission into the festivities and parking were free.
The festival was jam packed full of vendors, food, activities and resources for attendees.
“We had Embassy guests come from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador,” said Adres Ruiz, an event organizer. “their presence was key to knowing that the majority of the population of Culpeper are originally from Guatemala”.
Many vendors sold imported Mexican hats, ponchos, shirts and dresses. Other tables were filled with embroidered bags, handcrafted dream catchers, stuffed animals and other household items. Face painting and other activities were provided for the children to enjoy as well.
Chamoyadas, snow cones and Chicharrons de Harina were seen being sold at every turn throughout the festivities. Local food trucks and small vendors sold a wide range of traditional latin foods for attendees to try and enjoy.
Musical performances were set to take place throughout the day as well. The band, Veneno, kicked off the day with their performance on the marimba. Veneno was soon followed up by the group Principes, and finally, the day was closed off by the band Escalante. During performances on-lookers gathered in the provided seating areas to enjoy the live music. In-between bands, Latin music was played via loudspeakers, allowing for not one dull moment throughout the day.
“Our favorite thing about today was the marimbas,” said Elizabeth Hibbs, one of the event sponsor workers.
Hundreds of people gathered throughout the day to participate and immerse themselves in the music, dancing and food the day had to offer.
“This was a great way to highlight the Latin culture of Culpeper,” Hibbs said.
In order to fund the event, local businesses offered themselves up as sponsors. El Agave, Truist, Oak View National Bank, Truist, McDonalds, Pepsi, Giant Insurance, Koons, Gira Music, and One Vision are just a few of the businesses that made the festival possible.
“This is the first year Culpeper has had this festival,” Hibbs said. “We decided to sponsor to get out and be more involved in our community.”
Free clinic service, consular assistance and professional housing services were all available at the fair as well.
“The goal of today is to promote to Latino youth the importance of graduating from college and university, and being a leader in Virginia,” Ruiz said.
In the future, Ruiz said that event organizers hope to “create an educational support network for the youth of the county, so that they can obtain student scholarships at colleges and universities.”
