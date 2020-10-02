Law enforcement agencies, emergency workers and first responders were honored Wednesday night for their contributions to the community during the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Valor Awards.
Chamber President Jeff Say noted that 2020 has been “the year of the first responder” during which they have had to deal with “normal operations in the midst of a pandemic and societal upheaval.”
“It has always been important to us at the Chamber to recognize and honor our first responders. But this year has only increased that acknowledgment,” he said.
Say added that first responders answer citizens’ emergency calls day and night no matter the situation and “heroically spring to action to help their neighbors.”
“They are the ones charging headlong into a burning home, working tirelessly to save entrapped victims in car accidents and consoling small children on the scenes of horrific accidents,” he said.
Those actions, Say added, are “out of the kindness of their heart and a sense of community” and “the least we can do is say ‘thank you’ and support them in any way we can.’”
“In Culpeper, we’re are blessed with law enforcement agencies that are attentive and responsive to the community’s needs, coming to our aid and keeping us safe. Thank you,” he said.
Pastor Erick Kalenga said Culpeper is a better place because of the good men and women serving the community. He thanked police officers and first responders for giving up their days and nights “all because you love us, because you’re compassionate and you love your community.”
“One thing that I’ve always admired is when we run out, you run in…No man in their right mind would do it just for the sake of doing it. There’s a purpose, there’s a sense of duty,” Kalenga said.
With it being a difficult year, Kalenga said “we need to stand with you, we need to continue to support you guys and we need to continue to believe that Culpeper is a better place because we have good men and women serving this community.”
Say agreed, saying "if we had more Culpepers in this world, we'd be a heck of a lot better place."
In addition to the Valor Awards given to officers, emergency workers and volunteers who went above and beyond in the line of duty, appreciation awards given to departments and agencies in a new addition to the event.
Agencies who received the appreciation awards included: Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department, Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Richardville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc., Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Rapidan Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services, Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Culpeper E911 Dispatch, Culpeper County Animal Control, Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.
Stories of the individuals who were given Valor Awards, along with a photo gallery of the event, will follow in the coming days.
