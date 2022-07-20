Law Enforcement Required Training
- Susan Bittner Nation-Doyle | Culpeper Times
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
""
This week's newspaper online
Articles
- UPDATE: Culpeper choir teacher arrested, soliciting nude photographs from male student
- UMW, Germanna partner to fast track business degrees
- Culpeper man dies in Fauquier County crash
- PATH Recreation & Fitness Center hosting grand opening
- Dino ticket sales announced
- VDOT initiates emergency closure of Culpeper bridge
- The Culpeper Food Closet - Need of the Week
- Culpeper pedestrian killed following crash
- UPDATE: Yates death by officer deemed "justified"
- The Culpeper Food Closet - Need of the Week
Special Publications
Right Now
81°
Clear
- Humidity: 73%
- Cloud Coverage: 24%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:03:57 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:08 PM
Today
Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.