Today

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.