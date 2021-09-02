Local Culpeper Attorney Amanda Johnson knew she wanted to help those reentering the workforce when the General Assembly announced enhanced unemployment benefits would be expiring on Sept. 2.
“If we can take care of individuals in our community by offering employment, that creates prosperity in the community,” Johnson said. “The positive correlation became really glaring to me.”
Johnson has invited community members to sit down with her in 15 minute sessions from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a free resume building workshop.
“Now that I’m on the other side of the fence as an employer, I really have narrowed down on, kind of, what sticks out, what looks good, what should be first, how to format it,” she said. “Because of my experience both as an employee and an employer, I feel like I’m able to provide a better perspective to people.”
Not only will attendees have an opportunity to revamp their resume, Johnson has opted to print three hard copies for prospective job seekers as she recognized accessibility to printing resources may be a hurdle.
Johnson also noted there isn’t an age requirement for the mentorship.
Everyone from 15-year-olds who just received their worker’s permit or someone who is retired who wants to get back out there are welcome, Johnson said.
Besides helping those who are returning to the workforce from unemployment, Johnson hopes to connect job seekers to businesses searching for seasonal workers as the holidays grow closer.
“If one person shows up, it’s a success,” Johnson said. “If we’re able to help just one person and they feel empowered when they leave the office and they feel encouraged and they feel hopeful, then that’s definitely a successful day.”
Those interested in attending the workshop can call AR Johnson Law at (540) 764-4767 to reserve a 15 minute time slot in their downtown office in Suite 204 at 206 South Main St. Masks will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.