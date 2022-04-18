Walker Jones, PC - with offices in Old Town Warrenton and Washington - announced Callie Kyhl has joined the firm as an associate.
Kyhl’s concentration is personal injury and medical malpractice.
Kyhl is admitted to the Virginia State Bar, the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Virginia, anD the U.S. District Court Western District of Virginia. She earned her Juris Doctor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in Saint Paul, Minnesota where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She received her Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and was on the Dean’s List and Phi Beta Kappa.
A member of the Virginia Bar Association, Fauquier County Bar Association, and the Virginia Trail Lawyers Association, Kyhl looks forward to serving Walker Jones’ clients.
For additional information, please contact Lora Goff, Office Administrator, at LoraGoff@WalkerJonesLaw.com or 540.347.9223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.