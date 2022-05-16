Multiple lawyers spoke to a crowd of Culpeper County High School students on May 6 about the responsibilities that come with turning 18.
“What we do every year is, as graduation approaches, we speak to the high school seniors about the magic of turning 18 and the awesome responsibility that that entails,” said County of Culpeper 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Dale Durrer.
Nicknamed Law Day, law professionals visit local schools to educate rising seniors about topics such as voting, signing contracts, military service, jury duty, driving laws, being charged criminally as an adult and other responsibilities allocated to them as they become a legal adult according to the law.
Students were given a handbook by entitled, “So You’re 18: Answers to your questions
about your legal rights and responsibilities.” The 31-page publication is presented by the Virginia State Bar’s Conference of Local and Specialty Bar Associations.
The panel included: Amanda Rieman of AC Rieman Law, which primarily handles uncontested divorces, premarital agreements and other matters, Sam Walker of Clark & Walker PLLC, which primarily handles real estate matters, wills and probate matters and other civil law matters, John “Butch” Davies of Davies, Barrell, Will, Lewellyn & Edwards, PLC, who primarily handles zoning and land use law, business law and other matters, Culpeper County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Russ Rabb and former prosecutor turned Virginia Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Maggie Leary.
Following introductions, students asked questions ranging from how to get out of a traffic ticket to how the attorneys keep their personal opinions out of doing their job.
Durrer advised students he wouldn’t tell them how to “get out of” a ticket but rather to follow traffic laws to begin with in order to avoid being ticketed.
Davies previously worked as a defense attorney, but after discovering his passion to run for public office, decided to shy away from defending those charged with violent crimes.
He served for eight years in the state legislature.
Durrer explained from his perspective, he is charged with applying laws passed by the legislature to cases whether they coincide with his personal beliefs or not.
