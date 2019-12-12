Culpeper community members kept local legislators informed of issues impacting the area at the annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Wednesday.
Del. Michael Webert (R-18th District), Del. Nick Freitas (R-30th District), Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-17th District), Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-24th District) took notes and listened intently as representatives from nonprofits, small businesses, workforce development, agriculture and education talked about issues impacting their fields.
Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock, representing nonprofits, talked about how there are 37,000 nonprofits in Virginia and while they all have different goals they are competing for the same dollars.
Peacock praised the work of nonprofits in the community and the impact they have in Culpeper.
“Culpeper would be a totally different place if we didn’t have the nonprofits we have,” she said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the support of local businesses.
She talked about how important the upcoming 2020 census is to nonprofits, so that they can get an accurate number on the population that’s hard to reach.
David Jones, partner of Nicholas, Jones and Co., talked about the importance of small businesses in Culpeper and how Culpeper is better prepared for growth than it was 15 years ago. He shared that the unemployment rate in Culpeper is now 2.2 percent, compared to 7.8 percent in 2009, following the economic downturn. In 2018, building permits were at 220 for the year. This year’s numbers are incomplete but the number of building permits in May equaled 220 alone. Compare that to the boom of 2004 and 2005 when there were a combined 1,800 building permits shows how far Culpeper has come.
“The economy is doing well, we’re not in the position we were bin 2004 or 2005 when it was burning too hot,” he said. “We have very diverse businesses here in Culpeper.”
He said one challenge Culpeper faces is maintaining its rural outlook while still bringing businesses in. Tourism has become a huge money maker for the county as well, Jones said.
His comments on the workforce dovetailed nicely with Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, of Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, who talked about the “good” stories in Culpeper - of connecting businesses with workers, working with the school system with Career Partners and the creation of Culpeper County Public School’s CTE school.
He discussed the living wage and how there are still strides to be made - pointing out that one adult and one child would have to make $26.44 to be sustainable - while the minimum wage is $7.25.
“That would be three and a half jobs at McDonalds to make the living wage,” he said.
He asked legislators to help with training/credentials and skills while changing the 40 percent training requirement for WIOA title I funding and to help with access to workforce programs within 30 miles for all.
