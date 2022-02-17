Home builder Lennar has green lighted sales to home buyers interested in becoming some of the first property owners in Culpeper County’s newest home development, Stonehaven in Jeffersonton.
"Stonehaven mixes the best of rural living with the level of comfort, convenience, design and technology that homebuyers expect from Lennar," said Lennar Virginia/DC Metro Division President Matt Wineman. "We're thrilled to kick off our pre-sales at Stonehaven and to begin building homeowner relationships and delivering our trademark Lennar quality to Culpeper County."
Homeowners will be able to select from six exterior styles – Traditional, Craftsman, Cottage, Victorian, Farmhouse and Federal.
Pricing begins in the upper $474,000s for a single-family home, ranging from 1,810 to 3,676 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Upon completion, the community will host 761 single-family homes. Model homes will open in the community in the fall.
Children living at Stonehaven are served by Culpeper County Public Schools.
Residents of Stonehaven will have access to a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, tot lot and multiple sports fields and sports courts, all connected by a network of biking and walking trails.
A variety of stores, restaurants and services are planned along the adjacent Lee Highway/Route 211 and Rixeyville Road.
The community will also include two future townhome collections.
The Stonehaven pre-sales office is located at 18163 Golf Lane, Jeffersonton. For more information, call (540) 613-5610 or visit the Stonehaven Community Website or www.lennar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.