His gravelly pirate-like voice still echoes through my memories and his stories remain legendary among all who loved him. He wore a slightly tilted maroon beret, shined shoes, Bermuda shorts, a military-style short-sleeved shirt and tropical socks—he had the look of a retired officer with a bit of Scottish/English panache. He often carried a cane. He rarely needed it— it was more of a swagger stick.
In his later years, he enjoyed sharing dinner with his three-grandsons. Before the first bites of food were taken, he liked to offer a toast.
“Ave you ‘eard o’ the Widow at Windsor, with an hairy gold crown on er head, she ‘as ships on the foam she ‘as millions at home and she pays us poor beggars in red…POOR BEGGARS in RED!”
“Let’s eat Mateys,” he would add with a smile and raised glass. It came from a Rudyard Kipling poem.
He was my maternal grandfather Captain David E. Lithgow (USN), a World War II veteran, champion swimmer, fencing master, boxing coach and world traveler. He had a chest full of medals that included the Military Order of the British Empire earned in the Battle of the Atlantic. He swam against Johnny Weissmuller and Duke Kahanamoku in college. He was in the horse artillery as a teenager in the National Guard. He lived into his 90s.
This column is not just about my grandfather but a salute to the wisdom and grit of the Depression era citizen.
As a kid it used to bother me to hear my Baby Boomer parents joke about the thrifty nature of my beloved grandfather. To me he was a living hero who sounded like a pirate. He had been to more places and had more adventures than anyone I had ever met.
The men and women of his generation lived through tough times—the economy and war developed lean living, innovation, and the ability to fix problems. In his day, Americans possessed resilience and thrift on a level we do not fully understand.
Here is a small list of my grandfather’s ideas that fortify me during this current economic downturn.
Couches and car seats can be a goldmine of lost coins. Fix what is broken with tools—don’t just buy a new item. Buy quality things that last from your community and nation.
Wake up early, eat some oats, work hard, be a man of honor, stand up for others. Protect your family and honor your elders.
Say your prayers like a superstitious sailor or a warrior poet.
Individual sports like boxing, swimming, wrestling, fencing, and track are the true measure of an athlete (no one else to blame, and you get all the glory). These sports build character and a strong chin.
Drive and maintain your car long enough to make it vintage. My grandfather drove a Chevy Corvair (with no AC) in Florida for half a century.
Air conditioners are only needed in the rooms you are sleeping in. He turned the central AC off at night in South Florida and only used a fan in his bedroom.
Use rainwater to water plants and home gardens. Grow your own fruit, vegetables, and herbs. It helps save money and the food is fresher. Reuse, recycle, and reduce consumption (not just for eco-warriors these days).
You do not have to be the best at everything, just better than most people.
Be a gentleman and always admire the ladies with the eyes of an artist.
Serve your community and nation. Be proud of your ancestors.
Every time you eat at a cheap buffet restaurant grab a couple mints when you leave. Toss the mints in a bag. When Halloween returns you can give the trick-or-treaters a few mints.
Watch your stocks and business ventures as intently as sports or entertainment.
Exercise daily, swim, and take lots of walks. Talk to your neighbors. Keep moving and you might not ever die, one must stop moving to take a dirt nap.
It is useful to hear his voice in my memory these days when I am confronting high prices on fuel, groceries, and everyday items.
I have a book with photographs from the Great Depression. There is a hand painted sign that reads five hotdogs for a quarter. A person living then would probably think I could feed my family. A person today would probably think they could enjoy all five hotdogs.
The thriftiness that used to be funny now makes sense. Thank you, Captain.
