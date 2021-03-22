It appears that it is now part of the agenda of the Culpeper Town Council to remove from local place names any reference to any historical individual who supported the practice of slavery during that period when it was legal in the areas where it was practiced. That being so, I propose another name for their consideration. Thomas, Lord Culpeper, to whom was originally granted by Charles II a large tract of land including all that is now occupied by Culpeper County, is my candidate. Thomas was a principal in the Royal African Company, which was vigorously engaged in shipping African slaves to Virginia. See core.ac.uk/download/pdf/235408357.pdf "The British Slave Trade to Virginia 1698-1728", by Elizabeth Louise Suttell.
Of course, that will require changing the names of Culpeper County, the Town of Culpeper, and, as well, the Culpeper Town Council, but these are minor difficulties and expenses when compared to the glorious feeling of political correctness that will result. The Council has set the agenda -- full speed ahead.
Kenneth Dobyns
