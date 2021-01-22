It was another busy Christmas time at Culpeper Human Services but due to COVID 19 we could only deliver Christmas presents to approximately 135 elderly angels in Culpeper County. I would like to say a big THANK YOU to everyone who helped and participated in the Be A Santa To A Senior Elderly Tree.
A special THANKS to Gladys Williams, Director of the Senior Nutrition Center for supplying some of the angels. In addition, a special THANKS to the Powell Wellness Center and Country Shoppes of Culpeper who displayed the angel trees and the businesses and people who gave of their time and effort toward our annual program.
A sincere and heartfelt appreciation to all of those individuals, groups and churches such as Peggy Brown and New Salem Baptist Church, Alum Spring Baptist Church, Brandy Station Christ Episcopal Church, Jane Griffith and St. Lukes Lutheran Church, Rose Kinard and Reformation Lutheran Church, Debbie Costello and Jeffersonton Community Center, Paige and Hunter Horn, Tonya Burns with Girl Scout Troop 3126, Missy Washinger and Casey Brooks with Girl Scout Troop 1259, Christina Lunceford and Blue Angels, Ardent Mills Company, and Sue Hansohn and employees of Culpeper Cosmetology Center and some of the employees at Culpeper Human Services, all of who chose to adopt some of our angels this year.
There were so many others who helped, contributed and donated their time and financial assistance that if by chance I have forgotten someone please accept my apologies in advance.
Of course due to COVID 19 and the heavy rain (not snow) on the planned delivery date, Santa needed help with delivering the gifts and so the following people volunteered and helped with this good cause. They were: Kid Central Day Care Workers (Marshall Conners, Rachel Palmer, Angie Starks, Becky Smith, Tasha Wilson, Felicia Reed-Flowers, Anesa Bowles and Rachel Jenkins). Due to the number of angels adopted this year, both Santa and I needed a little extra help in organizing and making sure all the presents were delivered in a timely matter so my co-worker, Becky Phipps with Culpeper Human Services was assigned with that task and helped me accomplish my goal.
Each angel wanted to express their gratitude to you for sharing your holiday with them and they say "THANK YOU". Even with the economic situation and COVID, this overwhelming response shows how much the people in Culpeper really care. I feel truly blessed to be a part of such a generous and caring community. THANK YOU for making each elderly angel's Christmas a wonderful and special day. I know that the Holiday Season is a special time of the year, but the elderly in our community needs your help the rest of the year. If your heart leads you to help or would like to donate to one of the programs, you may contact me at 540-727-0372 extension 360.
Many thanks again for your support and may God bless each one of you this year. Have a wonderful and great 2021.
Doris Clatterbuck
Be A Santa To Senior Angel Tree Coordinator
Culpeper Human Services
