Mr. Joe Daniel, leading the effort to remove Confederate symbols from Culpeper, said in the February 18 – March 3 issue of the Culpeper Times that the confederate monument on the courthouse lawn was erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1911.
The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the DAR would like to correct the record.
The bronze plaque on the south face of the monument’s pedestal says: “Culpeper’s Memorial to her Confederate soldiers 1861 – 1865 by A. P. Hill Camp NO. 2 C.V. and the citizens of this county, 1911.”
A bronze medallion on the east face of the pedestal displays a mounted soldier surrounded by the words: "The Confederate States of America: 22 February, 1862 DEO VINDICE." Another medallion on the west face is Virginia's motto, SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS, beneath a version of the Virginia state seal. The north face is blank.
Those who erected the monument are clearly named and the DAR is not among them. Moreover, Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, NSDAR, was formed in 1923, 12 years after the monument was dedicated.
Respectfully,
Carol Simpson,
Regent, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, NSDAR
