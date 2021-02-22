On behalf of Team Jordan, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to our recent fundraiser held on December 1, 2020. Team Jordan, in collaboration with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, is a suicide prevention coalition committed to providing resources to those most at risk and also to those in need of immediate help. Team Jordan and RRCS also provides additional assistance to survivors with individual or group support, along with a host of additional prevention efforts.
Like everyone else in the world, we were challenged this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to conduct our annual event in person. Despite this, we were still able to sell all of the raffle tickets and held our event live, via social media. Hundreds of people tuned in to the event and learned a bit about suicide prevention and our efforts to prevent these tragic events. The winners of the cash raffle were announced and the feedback following the event has been very positive. But the real winners of our event were those in our community that will benefit from the generosity of many local businesses and individuals who made this year’s event a huge success. Their donations of time, monetary gifts, and purchase of raffle tickets, means Team Jordan and RRCS can teach more people how to better recognize someone at risk, learn where to get help, and to offer the vital support to surviving loved ones and friends.
The community support for this year’s fundraiser was overwhelming and demonstrates the commitment to help those in need. There is nothing greater that one can do than to contribute to a community’s well-being, and your very generous help will certainly be felt by those who need it, when they need it most. And if you were not able to join us or contribute to this recent fundraiser, there’s always next year’s event -or you can contribute anytime by sending your donation to Team Jordan, PO Box 773, Culpeper, VA 22701.
With sincere gratitude and appreciation,
Chris R. Jenkins, Chairperson – Team Jordan
