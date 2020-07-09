LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are you registered to vote?

Now is the time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. If you’re older than 18 or will be 18 by Election Day, let your voice be heard this year by registering to vote and voting! You can easily register online at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/. You can also register to vote at the DMV. Election Day is a new state holiday to recognize its importance for Virginians.
If you need to make changes to your voter registration, that can also be done using the online registration portal. Or complete and mail a form or send a letter with the changes to the Culpeper Registrar’s Office. It’s important to update your registration If you have a name change or new address. The deadline to register to vote, or update your registration, is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Citizen Portal, located at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/, lets you see your Virginia voting record, including your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting history. New voting regulations went into effect on July 1st.
You can now vote early, or absentee, without an excuse. In fact, you can submit a request now for an absentee ballot if you prefer to vote by mail instead of voting in person at your local polling place on Nov. 3. Some of my friends have already submitted requests for an absentee ballot for the November election. I have voted absentee by mail in the past and found it was easy and safe. The ballot arrives in an official-looking envelope with clear instructions and a return envelope for mailing your ballot back. The Citizen Portal allows you to see if your application and completed ballot has been received by the Registrar’s Office.
Virginia takes election security very seriously. To see how our elections are kept safe, go to https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-security/
Voting is a great way to let your voice be heard. Vote Nov. 3 and in every election — it’s your Super Power!
