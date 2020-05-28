The drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic held on Saturday, May 16, in Culpeper was truly an example of community partnerships targeting an urgent need. There were many challenges to meet this need and the success of the clinic was the result of discussions and planning involving many community partners.
Each participating group brought specific and necessary skills, experience and resources to the task. The clinic would not have happened without the participation of the following:
• University of Virginia physicians
• Commonwealth Medical
• Culpeper County Emergency Management
• Culpeper Free Clinic
• Culpeper Hospital
• Culpeper Social Services
• Culpeper Town Police
• Culpeper Wellness Foundation
• Empowering Culpeper Food Distribution
• PATH Foundation
• Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers
• Yanet Garcia and her amazing team of interpreters
Turnout for the drive-through clinic exceeded our expectations, with the volunteer staff providing COVID-19 testing for 185 individuals. Because many of the individuals who came to the clinic were from the county’s Hispanic community, the bilingual volunteers who provided information and collected data from those who were tested were critical to the clinic’s success.
We expect that this increased testing capacity will significantly increase the number of cases of COVID-19 identified in Culpeper County. Our health district staff are working to contact each of these people so that appropriate isolation and quarantine measures can be put into place to reduce the spread of disease.
On behalf of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, I want to thank all the agencies, organizations and individuals who so graciously gave of their time and resources to staff the clinic. If I have forgotten anyone, please know that this was not my intent. The teamwork that resulted in this successful event demonstrated the strength and dedication of the Culpeper community and its ability to work together to meet an urgent need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.