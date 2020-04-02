letter to the editor
Keep Spanberger in
House of Representatives
Abigail Spanberger is currently our representative in the House of Representatives for the 7th District. It’s probably safe to say that many people in Culpeper didn’t vote for her. But, given Spanberger’s accomplishments and her positions on the important issues facing us, it’s clear we should return her to Congress for another term.
She is a strong supporter of the Affordable Care Act and believes that every American should have access to medical care without fear of financial ruin. In this time of coronavirus awareness, it’s worth considering that today the ACA insures millions more Americans than would have had insurance before it. That means more people will feel comfortable about seeking early medical attention during these stressful times.
Spanberger is a true independent: a political centrist who believes in fiscal responsibility and a strong national defense. She has worked across party lines to achieve win-win outcomes for all Americans regardless of which party they voted for. Her experience in Federal law enforcement and for the CIA has given her a breadth of foreign policy experience not found in more senior politicians. And experience should count; the current administration’s poor handling of the covid-19 pandemic is a good demonstration of that.
Spanberger supports USMCA, and has called for a strong immigration policy that will deal fairly with the dreamers and the millions of immigrants who work hard, obey the law, and pay taxes.
Spanberger understands that climate change is real. She wants to help Virginia harness its abundance of potential wind and solar power, both to provide free energy and to promote growth of jobs in the renewable energy sector. She is working to expand broadband internet access to underserved rural areas like Culpeper County. The coronavirus outbreak has shown how crucial broadband access can be for students and businesses.
Spanberger is a smart and independent legislator. We need to keep her on our team.
