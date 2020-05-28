To all residents of Culpeper County, your local volunteer Fire and Rescue departments are ready and continuing to answer calls during this pandemic. As the President of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association representing just over 500 hundred volunteers staffing Culpeper Fire, Brandy Station, Richardsville Fire and Rescue, Salem Fire and Rescue, Little Fork Fire and Rescue, Rapidan Fire, Culpeper Rescue and Reva Fire and Rescue, I am honored to represent such a dedicated and diverse group.
This pandemic has certainly brought many challenges for everyone. All Fire and EMS training has been cancelled or moved to an on-line format at the local and state levels. Our buildings are currently closed to outside visitors and we have suspended regular business meetings due to the requirements to keep gatherings to less than ten. All fund-raising events have been cancelled such as bingo, dinners, carnivals, fairs, hall rentals and public donations are down. Our units are staffed to meet minimum requirements and more experienced technicians are on-board to reduce potential exposures and the rate of PPE usage. Some members have been forced to step back because of personal health concerns and for the safety of those in their homes. Some volunteers are unable to volunteer due to work commitments not allowing them to risk exposures due to their line of work.
The above highlights just some of the challenges we have not faced before, however, we are not in fear as we face many unknowns every time we go out the door. Typically, we are able to quickly identify the visible dangers before us and move forward with confidence based on training and experience to address the emergencies. Every day we learn more from the experts in the field about this COVID-19 virus, thus giving us more hope and tools to fight through this. We are proof that wearing protective equipment works and we encourage our community to fully embrace wearing masks to protect one another. Hospital providers and those of us in the field are wearing our masks and keeping our exposure and infection rates to near zero while allowing us to tend to the needs of our citizens.
You will not find a more dedicated and determined group of volunteers anywhere. Our community is blessed to have well trained EMT’s, Paramedics, Firefighters and a well-maintained fleet of equipment to respond at a moment’s notice to answer any call that we are dispatched to handle. The leadership in all of these departments have and continue to be good stewards of monies and the responsibilities you have placed in us. We are thankful to the county for the reimbursement of operational expenses that we incur throughout the year for things like heating, fuel, electricity, maintenance of vehicles, buildings and PPE.
I will also share that these difficult times have brought out many bright spots. While we are eight different departments, our sense of camaraderie and working together is stronger today than ever.
If one department is short on PPE, another will step forward and share what they have to make ends meet. The county Department of Emergency Services has also been there to listen to our needs and work diligently to get supplies into our county to help stock our units from the state. Local businesses have delivered food to the stations for the volunteers. We have given back to the community by supporting small drive-by parades where we toot our horns and wave to those celebrating birthday parties and graduations at home.
We recently paid tribute to our local hospital with a parade where law enforcement from the town, county, state, all county volunteer fire and EMS stations and the career EMS agency were in attendance. We were joined by the Town Mayor and County Chair of the Board of Supervisors to salute our doctors and nurses for all they have done during this pandemic to care and treat the sick. While the hospital staff appreciated us doing this for them, we also are appreciative of all those who stopped as we proceeded to the hospital and who pulled off the road and gave all the units a thumb’s up, fists in the air and shouting thank you. In my 30 plus years of volunteering in Culpeper, this impromptu show of emotion and support will always be one of the cherished moments that will not be forgotten by any of us.
Your volunteers continue to stand ready to assist all of you in Culpeper 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Together, our local volunteers continue to give selflessly by donating thousands of hour’s countywide while putting their skills into action to perform life-saving duties as well as other fire related emergencies. We will continue to be here and serve the needs of this community when called to action. We thank you all for your continued support. Stay well and stay safe as we continue to address and deal with this pandemic.
