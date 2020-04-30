I was born and raised in Culpeper quite a few years ago. I recall that we just all assumed then that we were south of the Mason-Dixon line. Upon further investigation, it turns out that this is not entirely true. I found this interesting and thought others might also agree.
The Mason-Dixon line is in two parts. The part that we usually think of as dividing northern states from southern states runs generally east-west between Maryland and Pennsylvania, with a bit extending out along the northern border of West Virginia (which was part of Virginia at the time the line was surveyed). Yes, all of Virginia is south of that part of the Mason-Dixon line.
However, the other part runs generally north-south from a point on the east-west line (about a mile south of Strickersville, Pennsylvania) and proceeding along the border between Maryland and Delaware to the southern end of Delaware. The southernmost part of the Mason-Dixon line is the tip at 38.4597 degrees north latitude.
The intersection of Main and Davis Streets in Culpeper is at 38.4733 deg N, which is slightly north of the southern tip of the Mason Dixon line. Thus the center of Culpeper is not south of ALL of the Mason-Dixon line. In the same sense Culpeper is not south of all of the Atlantic Ocean, only parts of it.
For those who cannot resist knowing, the closest easily identifiable landmark at almost exactly the latitude of the southern tip of the Mason-Dixon line is the office of Gregory Dixon, optometrist, in the southern part of the town of Culpeper.
These latitudes can be determined by calling up Google maps on the internet, double-clicking on the location of interest and reading the latitude indication which pops up.
This social isolation does give us all an opportunity to twiddle our thumbs in a semi-useful manner.
