Thousands of people and pets walk this park each week. This includes people with children, bicycles, roller skates, strollers, canes, walkers and wheelchairs.
When it rains, the walkway becomes flooded. Park at Blue Ridge lot and walk left. At the first turn, the walkway becomes flooded for the length of the straightway. This is at least two inches deep. You cannot go around, as the whole area is flooded. This does not drain. It can also turn into ice.
The walkway continues around until you come to the fork where the six-step footbridge is to your right and the monument is to your left. Since the monument was built on a slope, the whole pathway now goes underwater, as well as the surrounding area. Once past the monument, you come to the Gardner Street parking lot. This now becomes a stream the whole length of the lot and the walkway is underwater. The whole area freezes and becomes solid ice.
Once past the parking lot, you will find that the bridge by 522 is underwater. There is never enough money to fix it. Now you are faced with the fact you can’t get back to your car. You have the choice of going over the six-step footbridge, which is slippery when wet and it freezes. Or, you have to walk the full mile back through the water. While families struggle with their bikes and strollers, people with canes, walkers and wheelchairs cannot cross. There is no way back for the handicapped.
Once over the footbridge, the path is totally underwater. You must walk along the wet, slick, embankment to get to your car.
Many organizations have already made plans to use the park for their walk/run fundraisers. This needs to be fixed. If there is money and workers available to build a new playground, there should be money to fix the walkway.
Joanne McCleary
Culpeper
Yowell Meadow: The forgotten park
Thousands of people and pets walk this park each week. This includes people with children, bicycles, roller skates, strollers, canes, walkers and wheelchairs.
When it rains, the walkway becomes flooded. Park at Blue Ridge lot and walk left. At the first turn, the walkway becomes flooded for the length of the straightway. This is at least two inches deep. You cannot go around, as the whole area is flooded. This does not drain. It can also turn into ice.
The walkway continues around until you come to the fork where the six-step footbridge is to your right and the monument is to your left. Since the monument was built on a slope, the whole pathway now goes underwater, as well as the surrounding area. Once past the monument, you come to the Gardner Street parking lot. This now becomes a stream the whole length of the lot and the walkway is underwater. The whole area freezes and becomes solid ice.
Once past the parking lot, you will find that the bridge by 522 is underwater. There is never enough money to fix it. Now you are faced with the fact you can’t get back to your car. You have the choice of going over the six-step footbridge, which is slippery when wet and it freezes. Or, you have to walk the full mile back through the water. While families struggle with their bikes and strollers, people with canes, walkers and wheelchairs cannot cross. There is no way back for the handicapped.
Once over the footbridge, the path is totally underwater. You must walk along the wet, slick, embankment to get to your car.
Many organizations have already made plans to use the park for their walk/run fundraisers. This needs to be fixed. If there is money and workers available to build a new playground, there should be money to fix the walkway.
Joanne McCleary
Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.