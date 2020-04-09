During this unprecedented pandemic, people should not overlook their fellow neighbors who do not have access to basic healthcare because of lack of insurance or inability to pay for doctor visits, get blood tests or buy prescription medicine.
The Culpeper and Warrenton communities have enabled Lifestyle Physicians to become a successful healthcare establishment in the fields of obesity and wellness. During this difficult time, Lifestyle Physicians said that it is important to give back to those in the community who are in need of support themselves.
As a result, Lifestyle Physicians announces the commencement of a low-cost medical clinic under the care of Dr. Sagar Verma for uninsured patients in Culpeper and the surrounding area.
Dr. Verma is board-certified in internal medicine and is able to provide care for adult patients with a wide range of medical problems. The clinic will focus on diagnosing and treating common conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, infections, cough cold and other common ailments.
The clinic will also provide follow-up care.
The first clinic will be located at that Lifestyle Physicians medical office in Culpeper at 571-B James Madison Highway next to Payne Pools and the new Verizon office. Clinic hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday beginning this week.
The initial services that are being offered at this facility include medical consultation and evaluation with the doctor for $50. Additionally, the clinic will offer low-cost common laboratory tests such as complete blood count, liver function, thyroid function, diabetes test, cholesterol tests, and urinalysis.
The cost for these tests will range from $10-$50 each. The clinic will also be able to provide limited prescription medications at a low cost on site.
The clinic is only for patients 18 years of age or older. The clinic will not provide obstetric and/or gynecology care. The clinic will not assume the role of a primary care provider for any patients. The clinic will also not be able to provide any prescriptions for narcotics or pain management.
Bilingual staff will also be available.
For more information, call (540) 764-4694 or (540) 222-2833 or visit www.lifestylephysicians.com.
