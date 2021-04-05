Lifestyle Physicians will open Lifestyle Physicians Wellness and Vitamin Store in Culpeper on April 12 in efforts to provide the community clinical-grade vitamins and herbal supplements.
Dr. Sagar Verma of Lifestyle Physicians said that certain shelf brand vitamins and supplements do not live up to manufacturers’ promises, noting that issues were discovered in about 40% of vitamins reviewed in a ConsumerLab.com study. Issues ranged from unlisted ingredients, incorrect dosing suggestions and ingredients straying from label listings. With that in mind, Verma said it is vital to provide high-quality offerings to the community.
The store’s shelves will be stocked with product from trusted laboratories including Designs for Health, Apex Energetics, Vitanica and more. While vitamins and supplements are available on Lifestyle Physicians’ website, the retail store will allow the wellness center to grow and provide personalized services.
Selena Woodson, one of Lifestyle Physicians most successful patients, will manage the store and bring her firsthand experience with Verma’s weight loss and lifestyle practices.
The store will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The clinic will continue to be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday but the retail store will be closed.
A 10% discount will be offered through the end of April and customers can enter to win a $250 detox and immune boost gift basket. One lucky customer will receive plant-based, gluten-free supplements just for visiting the store.
For additional information, contact Woodson at 540-764-4694, Verma at 540-680-2426 or visit lifestylephysicians.com.
