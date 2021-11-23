The Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary is again offering the community the opportunity to remember a friend or loved one through the “Lights of Love” Christmas tree at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Culpeper Medical Center
Lights may be purchased to honor someone or as a memorial. A white light is for someone who has passed away; a red light honors someone living. Either may be purchased for ten dollars or fifty dollars; ten dollars is for a light on the tree and fifty for a light in the star.
Individuals will be listed in the honor/memorial books in the lobby of the main entrance.
Funds contributed will go towards endowing a scholarship for a nursing student at Germanna Community College.
For more information contact committee chair Bess Brook at mr.bearcatsmom@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.