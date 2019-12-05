The 37th annual Lights of Love celebration at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center honored the environmental services department while helping raise funds for pediatric physical and occupational therapy equipment Dec. 3.
Shirley Ann Bayne, chair of the Lights of Love for the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, said that this year’s ceremony was dedicated to the environmental services department - a group that does so much work behind the scenes to help keep the hospital clean and safe.
“This tree is in your honor,” she said. “Lights of Love is our annual opportunity to memorialize those who are near and dear to us.”
Chuck Coder, Interim President, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, thanked the volunteers of the auxiliary who provide 30,000 service hours a year. The funds from this year’s Lights of Love Tree will help purchase pediatric therapy equipment and supplies, he said. Talking to the environmental services department, he called them the “unsung heroes of what goes on at the hospital.”
The event also honored Dr. Jonathan D’Souza, Chief Medical Officer for his dedication to support patient safety and quality at the hospital.
Jewel Tone Music Group sang Christmas carols to welcome the crowd and then led the crowd in Joy to the World after the tree was lit.
