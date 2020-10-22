In 35 years with Culpeper Light and Power, Director Mike Stover has seen just about six widescale blackouts caused by mechanical errors similar to the Wednesday evening outage that left about 17,300 customers without lights. While power came back within 30 minutes for some, other outages lasted for over three hours.
“That doesn’t happen too often, it’s pretty rare,” Stover said Thursday afternoon.
The outage resulted from a malfunctioning surge protector on Dominion Power’s 115,000-volt transmission line, which feeds power to town, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion customers. There were about 5,800 town outages, 4,000 for Dominion and 7,500 for REC. Power returned for all but 1,000 REC customers within about 30 minutes of the 7:40 p.m. outage. Others did not get lights back on until just before 11 p.m.
“All the utilities in this region are dependent on Dominion energy,” Stover said.
He thanked Culpeper Light and Power customers for understanding the difficulties surrounding the situation and apologized for the inconvenience.
Definitely appreciate our customers understanding and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.
During a Public Safety Committee meeting the morning after the power outage, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal asked about the resources available to notify citizens of what is happening during such scenarios. Noting that some cell phone internet connections are lost during power outages, he said the county should consider implementing a text message alert system as “we’re not up to modern-day times” in notifying citizens of what is happening in such situations.
"Citizens, when something like that happens, they panic. I wouldn't say panic, but I would say get very anxious, especially this day in time for some reason," he said.
Deal added that utility companies should inform the local government of what is happening and perhaps there should be a designated intermediary to receive that information.
"We need some type of relationship with the utility companies. The grid is very important and I think we all realize that," he said.
Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten noted that he reached REC representatives Wednesday night but was unable to contact anyone from Dominion Power. He added that Culpeper County Emergency Services has a Facebook page to post information. Additionally, REC customers can sign up to receive text messages regarding outages.
Deal noted that "maybe it's more of a marketing strategy that we need to look at...because I don't think citizens really know what to do."
Sheriff Scott Jenkins said that while this subject has not been previously broached, his office has thousands of Facebook followers and "it's not going to be a difficult fix or solution, it's marketing to get everyone following certain things."
Supervisor Paul Bates explained that some citizens were completely in the dark, as some obtain cell phone signals through boosters, which do not work during outages. The power outage, he added, serves as another reminder of the need for county-wide broadband with backup generators.
