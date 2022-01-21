The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation (SSPF) awarded Lillian F. Aylor the “DreamKeeper” award at an observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sunday, an award meant to recognize the efforts of local individuals who aspire to the ideals that King spoke about.
SSPF President Nan Roberts said awardees are selected based on several key tenets, including faith, justice, equality, community service and social activism.
“Certainly, Ms. Lillian Aylor has lived her life upholding these tenets of Dr. King's dream here in Rappahannock County, VA. The presentation to her is well-deserved! Congratulations to her on being awarded in 2022,” Roberts wrote in an email.
On Sunday, Culpeper Media Network aired an annual observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, featuring Black musicians and speakers from across the region. The event took place at the Little Washington Theatre in Rappahannock County.
Aylor, author of autobiography “I’ll Get it Done” about growing up Black in Rappahannock County and innkeeper and chef at the historic Inn at Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville, has been serving as the vice president and treasurer on the SSPF nonprofit board since 2003.
Aylor, 84, was named Citizen of the Year by the Rappahannock News in 2013, and in 2021, she was the subject of an exhibit at the Carver 4-County Museum’s biographical series “When women use their power.”
During her acceptance speech, Aylor recounted a time 41 years ago when she was newly divorced, taking computer classes online and commuting back and forth from Northern Virginia to Rappahannock. After running into Clifford Miller III and telling him how she wanted to work closer to her home in Rappahannock, he offered her a job as an innkeeper at Mount Vernon Farm.
“Working with three generations of the Miller family has given me the opportunity to meet leaders in Rappahannock who have welcomed my help serving on boards and doing things I had dreamed of doing,” Aylor said.
Since then, Aylor established the Julia Boddie Scholarship Fund, which helps assist Rappahannock County high school students pursuing college. The scholarship is named after an elementary school teacher Aylor had at the Washington School in the town of Washington in the 1940s and 1950s.
For high school, Aylor was bussed from Rappahannock County to Culpeper to attend one of the only high schools for Black students in the Northern Virginia area.
“[Rappahannock County] has changed in a lot of ways for the better of Black people, but the problem now, it's too expensive for us to live here and there’s no jobs,” Aylor said in an interview. “So now, when the young people graduate, they leave ... so we got very few Black people in Rappahannock County right now.”
Aylor said she’s proud to be able to serve on nonprofits and other community boards, including the SSPF and Headwaters Foundation, because when her and her children were growing up here, she said Black were not often recognized for work they did in the community.
“Our work is far from over, but what has been accomplished together has made a difference,” said Aylor, saying she plans to continue working with SSPF.
