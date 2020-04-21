Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab is open with limited hours in all three of its locations. Call to speak with a physical, occupational or speech therapist.
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab | Culpeper
425 Meadowbrook Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701
Phone: 540-829-4460
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab | Madison
1480 N. Main St., Suite B, Madison, VA 22727
Phone: 540-948-3620
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab | Powell
1005 Golf Dr., Culpeper, VA 22701
Phone: 540-829-4162
