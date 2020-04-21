Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab is open with limited hours in all three of its locations. Call to speak with a physical, occupational or speech therapist.

  • Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab | Culpeper

425 Meadowbrook Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701

Phone: 540-829-4460

  • Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab | Madison

1480 N. Main St., Suite B, Madison, VA 22727

Phone: 540-948-3620

  • Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Physical Therapy & Rehab | Powell

1005 Golf Dr., Culpeper, VA 22701

Phone: 540-829-4162

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.