The Culpeper Lions Club donated $82,913 to the Culpeper community Thursday at their monthly meeting.
The Lions Club presented donations to Antioch Baptist Church, Canine Companions, Culpeper Wellness Foundation - The Free Clinic of Culpeper, the Culpeper Rescue Squad, Culpeper Literacy Council, Culpeper County Heat Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, The Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center, Power Pack, Project Lioness, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Center Culpeper Senior Center, Relay For Life, SAFE, The Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby and Team Jordan.
Lions president Hank Milans said the majority of the money donated came from the Lions Sunday bingo.
Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins praised the Lions club for supporting Team Jordan, the nonprofit he started after his son Jordan committed suicide.
“The Lions Club is one of our biggest supporters and makes an impact on our community,” Jenkins said.
Culpeper Literacy Council president Lynn Gore said that the money donated by the Lions helps English as a second language readers in Culpeper and other underserved demographics.
“We recently had a grandfather come in and want to learn to read, just so he could read to his grandson,” she said.
