Little Fork VFD receives $1,200 Wellness Foundation grant

Culpeper Wellness Foundation provided a grant of $1195 in January 2020 to support the Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company’s purchase of a Life/form Advanced Venipuncture and Injection Arm with Circulation Pump.
This training tool will allow personnel to practice and maintain skills in support of patient treatment.
In its grant application, Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company noted that it is in the process of improving advanced life support services by adding more certified personnel.
These personnel will be able to start intravenous lines and administer life-saving drugs to patients, and the Injection Arm will allow them to develop and maintain their venipuncture and injection skills. Beyond this, the simulator will provide the entire medical team with opportunities to practice and perfect their skills in order to deliver professional and comforting care to community members.
“We are so grateful for the work of our local volunteer fire departments and the thousands of hours they spend providing emergency services in our community,” Culpeper Wellness Foundation president Shari Landry said. “In 2019 the Little Fork Volunteer members responded to almost 700 incidents, up over 10% from 2018. We are pleased to support the purchase of this simulator which will allow their medical personnel to develop and maintain treatment skills.”
Chief Doug Monaco said, “The grant will assist us in providing improved, prompt, professional and reliable service to the residents and businesses in our area. The simulator will assist our volunteer service providers with a much-needed tool for practicing their life saving skills.”
Little Fork VFRC is a 100% volunteer organization formed in 1994 and based in northern Culpeper County on Route 229 between Rixeyville and Jeffersonton. Volunteers provide the primary response to emergency incidents within a 65-square mile area with a population of approximately 10,000. The company also responds through mutual aid agreements to emergency incidents in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.