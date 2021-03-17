The twice rescheduled Culpeper Circuit Court clerk candidates forum is now set to take place in a pre-recorded question and answer format over Zoom. It will be broadcast 6:30 p.m. March 22 on Culpeper Media Network, Facebook Live and YouTube.
Originally, the event was supposed to be a livestreamed forum in which candidates Marshall Keene and Carson Beard fielded questions from a moderator, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Say. After being canceled once due to a scheduling conflict, the forum was cancelled again six hours before it was set to occur on March 15 for reasons Say described as "unforeseen circumstances" beyond the chamber's control. Beard said he had no idea why the forum was canceled and Keene did not respond to a phone message.
On March 17, Say announced that Keene and Beard agreed to participate in the question and answer segments. The candidates will receive the questions beforehand. The candidates are being interviewed by Say at different times and will not be seen on the screen at the same time.
The next clerk will be decided in a March 30 special election. The elected candidate will fill the remaining four years on retired clerk Janice Corbin's term.
