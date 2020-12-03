Four area churchgoers who are unhappy with the state's religious gathering requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic have re-filed a previously settled lawsuit against Gov. Ralph Northam, according to a news release from Culpeper-based attorney J. Michael Sharman.
The lawsuit was dismissed in September when Northam made the wearing of face masks the lone requirement for church gatherings with less than 250 people.
In mid-November, Northam's Executive Order was amended to state that churches with over 25 attendees are permitted to operate so long they are in accordance with the following guidelines:
- Attendees must practice 6-foot social distancing with exceptions allowing families to sit together.
- Seating and common areas where attendees may congregate must be marked.
- Items used to distribute food and drinks must be used just once.
- Signage stating that those with coronavirus symptoms may not participate in church services must be posted at the entrance.
- Signage must be posted with public health reminders.
- Attendees must wear cloth face coverings.
The release says these requirements "ultimately ignore the previously reached agreement and discourage the religious gathering of large groups of people."
The lawsuit - filed in Madison County by Rappahannock County’s Slate Mills Church Pastor Brian Hermsmeier and Madison County’s Novum Baptist Church members Joe Sansone III, Sharman and Charlie Sheads Jr. - sought the least possible stringent requirements at churches. It argued that the plaintiffs are all employed in what Northam declared essential jobs, meaning that their “secular work is favored” while “their religious activities are disfavored.”
Therefore, court filings state that Northam trusts them “to operate in their secular occupations without any need for constraints, but he does not trust them to do so in religious settings and activities.” The filing adds that the defendants were allowed to sit together at a restaurant table but not at tables in churches or during Bible study groups.
According to the news release, "The new suit requests that churches be able to operate as fully and freely as the exempted categories of operation such as media and all government agencies and “essential” entities have, and that churchgoers be treated fairly in comparison."
The group is being represented by Sharman, who previously told the Culpeper Times that church leaders should have freedom in determining how to maintain safety during the pandemic rather than “having various government bureaucrats make those decisions for people who are in entirely different situations.”
Plaintiff Brian Hermseir notes in the release that "Virginia is known for supporting religious freedom," a reputation that is being tarnished by the requirements.
During the ongoing pandemic, the release notes that Hermsmeier has been able to continue working as a licensed landscape architect and project manager while being "limited in his ability to serve as a bi-vocational minister and ordained pastor."
“I believe it is God’s command to gather together,” he said. “Hebrews 10:25 says to not forsake gathering as a church.”
(3) comments
Acts 17:24
God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands;
It's really about physical money rather than spiritual faith.
Thee guys just want money. If churchgoers get infected they will likely go to Walmart it other stores and infect others. Follow the executive order for the protection of all people.
They didn't ask for money. Only to be treated fairly.
