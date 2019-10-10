A local business owner is hosting a fundraiser car show to help a local family offset some financial hardships after losing a young family member recently. A 2019 Eastern View graduate, eighteen-year-old Aris Eduardo Lobo Perez, was found dead in his jail cell in Pulaski County, Virginia just hours after his arrest on September 12. This weekend the community is invited to come together to celebrate Perez’s life and provide some much-needed financial support to his family.
Ace Khoury, owner of Premier Auto, is hosting the fundraiser this Saturday, October 12, from 4 -7 p.m. at his shop located at 15532 Montanus Drive, Suite G, in Culpeper. There will be a $20 car entry fee which, along with other donations, will go directly to the Perez family. Food and drinks will be provided as well as live music by local artist, Dan Trull.
Khoury met Perez at Trull’s house and knew of him from the local soccer complex where Perez often played. When Khoury heard of Perez’s death he immediately wanted to help in some way. “He has a very big heart,” said Trull of Khoury recently. “He is always trying to help others out.” Khoury invites the community to visit his shop this Saturday to enjoy the car show and music, grab a burger and support the Perez family. For questions or further information Premier Auto can be reached at (540) 485-4146.
