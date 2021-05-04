Over 200 people attended the Culpeper Republican Committee's largest yearly fundraiser, the ninth annual Reagan Legacy Dinner, on Saturday.
The event featured three forums in which hopeful Republican governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general nominees participated.
Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said topics covered in the forums included the 2nd Amendment, immigration, opening schools, supporting law enforcement, proposed marriage bills and the critical race theory.
Of the seven candidates seeking the gubernatorial nomination, those participating in the forum included Amanda Chase, Sergio de la Pena and Peter Doran. Those unable to attend included Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder, Glenn Youngkin and Octavia Johnson.
All six lieutenant governor Republican nominee hopefuls - Puneet Ahluwalia, Lance Allen, Glenn Davis, Tim Hugo, Maeve Rigler and Winsome Sears - participated in a forum. Additionally, all four attorney general candidates seeking the Republican nomination - Leslie Haley, Jason Miyares, Chuck Smith and Jack White - also participated in a forum.
The dinner also featured the presentation of the 2020 Public Servant of the Year Award, which went to retired local school teacher Janet McDonnell. Featured speakers included Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, who discussed protecting citizens' 2nd Amendment freedoms and attorney Erick G. Kaardal, who discussed election integrity.
The event raised $20,000, which will be used to support Republican candidates, through dinner, donations, alcohol sales and a silent auction
Once the Republicans and Deomcrats select their nominees for the November gubernatorial election, Keene said the local committee plans to host a governor debate.
